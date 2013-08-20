Gold Star Limousine Offers Party Buses

West Babylon, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Party buses are fun for special gatherings or nights out on the town. Gold Star Limousine offers an impressive selection of buses that include everything from strobe lights to full beverage bars.



The 40 Passenger Limo Bus features luxurious leather seating and color changing fiber optics. The sound system makes the bus bump and creates an energized atmosphere for parties. TVs, lasers and strobes make for an entertaining and exotic ride. Passengers get the party started immediately regardless of the destination. The full beverage bar includes liquor, soda and bottled water.



For smaller groups, there is the 28 Person Party Bus with 50” Plasma TV. Leather seating, color fiber optics and a spacious interior allow for a smooth ride. Seating allows for mingling and easy movement throughout the vehicle. The bus comes with a full beverage bar that includes soda and water. There is also a restroom, which makes the ride a little more comfortable.



Larger groups have the option of riding in the 54 Person Party Bus. Color changing floors, walls and ceilings make for an intriguing ride. Lasers, strobes and a fog machine add fun to rolling down the street in a massive and luxurious party bus. TVs and amenities provide entertainment to get the party started. The fleet of limousines available to customers is constantly being updated.



For further information on party buses and Gold Star Limousine Services, please visit http://www.lilimos.com . Large and small groups have great options for fun and exotic transportation. Call (631) 661-7777 today to speak to representative, and make a reservation for a party bus.



Contact Information:

Gold Star Limousine Services

Address: 956 Sunrise Highway

West Babylon, NY 11704

Phone: (631) 661-7777

Website: http://www.lilimos.com