Gold Star Limousine Offers Wedding Transportation in Long Island

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Gold Star Limousine Services provides professional wedding transportation to Long Island and the tri-state area. Personalized, attentive service is the goal of every limousine driver and staff member. A bride and groom can expect nothing but the best.



Wedding packages include three and one quarter hours of full-service transportation. Complimentary champagne, soda and ice are provided. A fully stocked bar is available inside of limousines to help newlyweds celebrate their special day. A balloon launch is also available if desired. Drivers are dressed in tuxedos and behave in the utmost professional manner.



Clients have an impressive fleet of limousines to choose from. Select the white Lincoln Navigator Limousine with the jet door or 1939 Cadillac Limousine. Perhaps the 1954 Rolls Royce Limousine 4 Pass or Cadillac Escalade Stretch Limousine would be more appropriate. The wide selection of transportation provides vehicles to match most tastes and expectations. Staff members work closely with clients to select the optimal transportation to make wedding days perfect.



Gold Star Limousine Services also provides transportation for proms, wine tours and nights on the town and other special events. Staff members work with clients to develop itineraries and to provide optimal service to meet clients’ needs. The company strives to be the best among all Long Island limo companies . Staff and drivers are always ready to answer questions and work diligently to make special events exceptional. No other Long Island limo companies can match the service.



Reservations are accepted 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone, email or fax. The fleet of limousines is new and is continually being updated with exotic vehicles. Exclusive corporate contracts are offered for organizations needing frequent service. Free consultations are provided. Audits of corporate spending on transportation, with recommendations for improvements, are also available.



To learn more about Gold Star Limousine Services please call (631) 661-7777 or visit www.lilimos.com . The company and its limousine drivers provide clients their complete attention and cooperation on wedding days. Reserve a limousine for a special occasion today with the best among all Long Island limo companies.



Contact Information:

Gold Star Limousine Services

Phone: (631) 661-7777

Website: www.lilimos.com