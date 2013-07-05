Gold Star Limousine Services Offers Pink Hummer H3 with Jet Doors

West Babylon, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Wedding ceremonies, bachelor parties and special occasions are incomplete without an exclusive limousine. Gold Star Limousine Services offers a fleet of sleek and stylish vehicles to enhance clients’ special events. The pink Hummer H3 with jet doors provides a ride unlike any other.



The Hummer H3 is an eye catcher and is ideal for cruising down city streets. Its plush interior comfortably seats up to 14 passengers looking for a high-profile ride. The limo comes with a full beverage bar (soda & bottled water), laser lights, strobe lights and a smoke machine. The floor and ceiling change colors making for a fun and unforgettable ride.



Gold Star Limousine offers package deals for weddings, proms, winery tours and other special events. Pricing is competitive relative to other limo companies in Long Island and the surrounding area. The company provides special service for corporate events, sporting events and casino trips. Company personnel are also adept at planning and coordinating airport transportation. Clients no longer need to search for “limo companies Long Island”. Gold Star Limousine Services provides comprehensive transport.



Exclusive offers typically are available. For those looking to have a fun night out on the town, there is a free bottle of champagne provided with service. Free fruit trays are provided with any wine tour package. There is also a 20 percent wedding discount for winter weddings or Sunday through Friday services. These specific offers expire in January of 2014.



For more information about Gold Star Limousine Services and their fleet of exclusive limos, please visit www.lilimos.com . The pink Hummer H3 with jet doors is available for bachelor parties, special events and fun nights out on the town. Call (631) 661-7777 today to make a reservation.



Contact Information:

Gold Star Limousine Services

Limo Companies Long Island

Address:

956 Sunrise Highway

West Babylon, NY 11704

Phone: (631) 661-7777

Website: www.lilimos.com