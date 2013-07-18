Gold2Cash Corporate Headquarters Now in Tampa, Florida

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Gold2Cash, Florida’s leading exchange center specializing in gold, silver, and platinum has just relocated their corporate office to Tampa, Florida. This move will allow Gold2Cash to better serve their clients and improve the management of all Gold2Cash branches across the region.



Gold2Cash has been in the gold exchange business for four years and have established an outstanding customer service track record. They buy gold, silver, and platinum regardless of condition or age. Gold2Cash will also exchange your old, broken or unused jewelry, flatware, dental gold and coins. They always test and weigh as you watch and provide free professional estimates on the items you want to sell.



Gold2Cash is also dedicated to contributing to charities such as the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, National Hospice Foundation and more. When you sell your gold, silver and platinum to Gold2Cash, a portion of every dollar goes directly to local and national charities.



“Moving our corporate office to Tampa, Florida has been a great decision. With our new headquarters we can cater to the needs of our valued customers more effectively. Through innovative management at the corporate level and at our numerous branches, we can look after the utmost interest of our clients.” - Steve Shafer, Owner



About Gold2Cash

Gold2Cash is a professional gold exchange center with five branches in Florida, with 7 nationally. Gold2Cash has been in the gold exchange business for over four years and have established a reputation for outstanding customer service. They offer the highest possible rate for your gold, silver and platinum. They are known for their haggle free atmosphere and fair offers that no other gold exchange retailer can match. Gold2Cash is committed to a business model which caters to the best interest of their clients.



