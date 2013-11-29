Goldair Announces New Barbecue Products for Summer Season

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Goldair, the premier provider of home goods in New Zealand, is pleased to announce the availability of a full range of top-of-the-line outdoor BBQ’s, just in time for summer. Goldair has a huge selection of the very best in barbecues, including stainless steel models, multi-burner models, and portable BBQ’s.



In addition to an extensive selection of outdoor grills, Goldair also specialises in accessories related to barbecuing, including tongs, scrubbers, grill lights and even food tents. The barbecue accessories offered by Goldair cover any type of outdoor cooking need, and along with being made of quality, durable materials, they’re also unique and functional.



To celebrate the start of summer, Goldair is offering customers the opportunity to take advantage of their complimentary barbecue guide, entitled “The Perfect Kiwi BBQ,” which offers recipes, tips and practical techniques that can be used by any New Zealander, from the very experienced BBQ professional, to the novice. The guide can be downloaded directly from the Goldair site.



“At Goldair, we are a company that is based in New Zealand, and we always have products that are specifically designed for the unique Kiwi needs and sensibilities, which is why our customers remain loyal to our products,” said a spokesperson for Goldair. “Barbecuing is part of the lifestyle and culture that’s so unique to New Zealand, and we’re excited to unveil these amazing grills and accessories that will become such a pivotal part of our customers’ lives. We’re approaching summer and people are really gearing up for everything that they love about the season, and a big part of that involves barbecuing.”



Goldair offers both gas, as well as charcoal BBQ’s, and also spits, perfect for outdoor cooking of all types. Their charcoal grill designs are classic and perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy a simple barbecue, while their charcoal spit roaster is compact, but still allows for the atmosphere and taste that go along with spit roasting.



About Goldair

Goldair is the leader in providing household products for residents of New Zealand. The company has an outstanding reputation for providing the very best products that are specifically tailored to the unique needs of Kiwis. In addition to barbecues and outdoor cooking accessories, Goldair also offers indoor living appliances, such as kettles, toasters and slow cookers, and heating and cooling devices. For more information about the diverse collection of items offered by Goldair, visit their website at www.goldair.co.nz.