Goldair Launches New Gas and Charcoal Barbeque Ranges for New Zealand Summer

Auckland, North Shore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- New Zealand is entering its summer season and that means kiwis are getting ready to enjoy the sunshine in their breathtaking countryside. What’s more, they’re looking forward to the outdoor party season and the best part about it is the barbeque. Recently featured in Scoop independent business news, Goldair are attracting more attention every day for their range of high quality barbeques as the nation heats up and more kiwis look forward to cooking outdoors. The new products include gas and charcoal barbeques to match all tastes.



The gas barbeques (http://www.goldair.co.nz/product-catalogue/outdoor-living/gas-bbq's-cooking) are comprised of two, four and six burner products that can handle small family occasions to huge parties, weddings and other major outdoor events. The gas ovens are all made of stainless steel and many of them have a partial wheel mount for easy portability and storage.



The Charcoal BBQ's & Spits range from Goldair use disposables to traditional barbeque pans to the charcoal spit roaster, ideal for a hog roast or even New Zealand lamb. To celebrate the summer, every purchase gets a free copy of the Goldair best barbeque guide included, with tips, advice and ideas on creating the ultimate barbeque experience.



A spokesperson for Goldair explained, “New Zealanders love the summertime and like to spend as much of their time as possible outdoors, and nothing beats barbequed food served al fresco. The new range of products we have launched is designed to answer every possible need for the New Zealand public’s culinary adventures, at every scale. We also stock a range of barbeque accessories to make sure customers have all the gear they need, and our free barbeque guide offer ensures they even have the inspiration, meaning they can start making the most of summer right away.”



About Goldair

For more than 30 years Goldair has been the leading name behind products that kiwis love and trust in their homes. From heaters that will warm the heart, to coloured kettles and toasters to keep the kitchen looking cool, and BBQs that will get the summer sizzling - Goldair's got it all. Customers count on them for reliable, affordable products created specifically for the kiwi lifestyle. For more information, please visit: http://www.goldair.co.nz/