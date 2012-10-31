GoldBuyingGenie.com Expects Gold Prices to Outperform the Market in 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Gold has been a viable investment for decades. In recent economic times investors have looked at gold as a defensive investment, this has led to prices rising significantly during the recession. This rush for gold has seen the number of online gold brokers increase dramatically.



One site, GoldBuyingGenie.com, has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping consumers understand the gold market. The site features a plethora of quality editorial content about investing in gold. Along with gold dealer reviews, GoldBuyingGenie.com features a list of reasons to invest in gold as well as the types of gold investments to make.



A spokesperson for GoldBuyingGenie.com explained why the company feels 2012 and 2013 is such an excellent time to invest in gold:



“Gold is one of the best investments anyone can make in this market. Gold is the only truly recession-proof investment available, and with economic uncertainty taking place around the world, a recession-proof investment is exactly what individual investors need to supplement their portfolio. With no end in sight to the economic downturn the intrinsic value and the liquidity of gold makes it the number one investment choice for seasoned and novice investors.”



GoldBuyingGenie.com also suggests that the falling value of the US dollar plays a role in the value of gold. As the value of the dollar falls, both individuals and countries are using those dollars to buy gold – which offers a more concrete form of investment than the greenback.



GoldBuyingGenie.com cites evidence that India, China, and other rising nations have invested heavily in gold over the last few years. The site mentions that the Reserve Bank of India recently purchased 200 metric tons of gold from the International Monetary Fund. Other nations have made similar purchases.



The site offers a free guide to investing in gold which is particularly popular with new investors. For visitors who are convinced that 2012 is an excellent time to invest in gold, the site reviews online gold merchants and identifies which merchant is best for each type of trading. A spokesperson commented:



“Our gold dealer reviews offer excellent insight into the internet’s top gold retailers. We tell our visitors the type of service, pricing, and shipping they can expect when using each retailer, and we also suggest which retailers would be best for specific types of investors. This coupled with our market news and editorial content makes us a one stop shop for gold investment information.”



About GoldBuyingGenie.com

GoldBuyingGenie.com offers information about investing in gold, including gold dealer reviews and reasons to invest in gold. The website also features a regularly updated blog and a mailing list. For more information, please visit: http://www.goldbuyinggenie.com