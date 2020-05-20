Golden Autumn, a Collection of Short Stories from America's War Veterans, Buy a Book, Save a Business . Project Is Launched on Kickstarter!

Surprise, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Golden Autumn is filled with personal treasure stories. Inspired by the lives and memories of American war heroes, Golden Autumn honors war veterans in a new and eternal light. Created by Nunzio and Marinela Stratulat, who together spent more than 16 years serving veterans and their families in one of Surprise, Arizona's oldest group homes, Golden Autumn brings readers captivating end-of-life tales that let veterans be heard and remembered in new ways.



Each story featured in the collection is unique, and some prove so amazing that they have been documented in hit Hollywood movies. Others include those of an 18-year-old B-24 gunner, who was shot down over Romania and became a prisoner of war and member of the March of Death, and another featuring a daredevil by the name of Lt. Colonel "Jay," who found a way for his soldiers to celebrate Christmas and New Year's in the middle of a war, a Navy seaman was on the Navy's Essex battleship when it was hit by a kamikaze.



With dozens of adventures and tales to be shared with the world, Golden Autumn portrays sacrifice and love for one's country, while taking readers through emotional stories that feature common themes of love, family, and triumph from the depths of Siberian labor camps, Alaskan adventures, the Vietnam War, and more.



Edited by a professional book writer, Laura Cox, Golden Autumn will be available for enjoyment worldwide, with copyright pending, in late 2020. Funds from this campaign will be used to support associated production costs. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/goldenautumnheroes/golden-autumns-heroes-and-their-stories



About Golden Autumn

Golden Autumn, a collection of short stories featuring American war heroes, finds a new, captivating way to honor Veterans that have passed away, and the ones still live among us.



