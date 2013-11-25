Golden Field Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Some Intrusion Detection About Computer Cases

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Computer cases usually include sheet metal enclosures for a power supply unit and drive bays, as well as a rear panel that can accommodate peripheral connectors protruding from the motherboard and expansion slots. Most cases such as slim atx case also have a power button or switch, a reset button, and LEDs to indicate power status as well as hard drive and network activity. Some cases include built-in I/O ports (such as USB and headphone ports) on the front of the case. Such a case will also include the wires needed to connect these ports, switches and indicators to the motherboard.



An intrusion detection system (IDS) is a device or software application that monitors network or system activities for malicious activities or policy violations and produces reports to a management station. Some systems may attempt to stop an intrusion attempt but this is neither required nor expected of a monitoring system. Intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) are primarily focused on identifying possible incidents, logging information about them, and reporting attempts. In addition, organizations use IDPSes for other purposes, such as identifying problems with security policies, documenting existing threats and deterring individuals from violating security policies. IDPSes have become a necessary addition to the security infrastructure of nearly every organization. IDPSes typically record information related to observed events notify security administrators of important observed events and produce reports. Many IDPSes can also respond to a detected threat by attempting to prevent it from succeeding. They use several response techniques, which involve the IDPS stopping the attack itself, changing the security environment (e.g. reconfiguring a firewall) or changing the attack's content.



Some computer cases include a biased switch (push-button) which connects to the motherboard. When the case is opened, the switch position changes and the system record this change. The system's firmware or BIOS may be configured to report this event the next time it is powered on.



This physical intrusion detection system may help computer owners detect tampering with their computer. However, most such systems are quite simple in construction; a knowledgeable intruder can open the case or modify its contents without triggering the switch.



In the past, many tower cases intended to house file servers featured a locking door covering the external drive bays. This was a security feature intended to prevent the theft of the CD-ROM discs the drives would be holding. At the time, CD-ROM capacity was larger than the hard disks available, and many business-critical databases were distributed on this media. These databases were often very expensive or held proprietary data, and hence would be likely targets for casual theft.



About En.goldenfield.com.cn

En.goldenfield.com.cn is computer case china. Since 1993, Golden Field has been dedicated to developing and producing computer peripherals - PC Case, Switching Power Supply, Multimedia Speakers, Mouse and Keyboard, etc.



Media Contact:

Website:http://en.goldenfield.com.cn/

E-mail:salesa@goldenfield.com.cn