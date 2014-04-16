Golden Global Corp. Announces Final Preparations for the Start of Gold Mining in Progress

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Golden Global Corp, (OTCQB: GLDG) is pleased to announce that it has started work on the final phase of preparation to commence gold mining at its McDame lease in British Columbia, Canada. The final phase entails the purchase of the final piece of heavy machinery and utility vehicles needed to enhance the efficiency of operations.



All equipment purchased will be transported to the McDame site, and, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the start of gold mining will begin within the next 3 months.



CEO Robert L. Lee said, "Though we are glad to be able to announce that we are close to reaching the major milestone of becoming a revenue producing company, we must caution our loyal shareholders and the public that gold mining is a high risk business. This milestone cannot be accomplished until the gold is mined and sold profitably. Management will work hard and relentlessly to make our mining operations a success.”



About Golden Global Corp

A development stage gold mining company founded in 2009. Presently traded on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market - Trading symbol GLDG Website: www.goldenglobalcorp.com



Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Empyrean's Forms 10-K and 10-Q for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Contact:

Golden Global Corp.

Houston, TX

Robert L. Lee

832 252 7720

http://www.goldenglobalcorp.com