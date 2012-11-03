Golden Key Jewelry Buyers Launch New Website Focused on Buying Gold and Other Valuables

Clairemont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2012 -- Taking advantage of gold’s current price is an excellent idea: due to record high prices this year, many individuals have started selling their unwanted gold jewelry and other valuable items in order to generate a little extra income.



For the past 22 years, customers across San Diego have trusted Golden Key Jewelers for the highest quality jewelry on the market. Golden Key Jewelers is well known for their on-the-spot cash purchases of gold, diamonds, estate pieces, and watches, regardless of the condition. Due to the company’s 60 years of combined experience when it comes to the buying and selling of jewelry, Golden Key Jewelry Buyers have always treated their clients and their jewelry with utmost consideration and respect.



Recently, Golden Key Jewelers announced the launch of their new website designed to give customers more information about the buying and selling process. Because Golden Key Jewelry is an expert in the business, they are one hundred percent focused on getting their clients top dollars for any valuables brought in.



The company’s Gold Jewelry Buyers are known for paying more than any other local dealers. For example, clients interested in selling their gold jewelry can earn up to $75 in cash bonuses on one ounce of gold or more, and clients selling diamonds can earn up to $200 in cash bonuses on one carat or higher diamonds. Golden Key Jewelers promises that customers will be given offers up to 40% higher, if not double, the competitor’s best price.



Golden Key Jewelers is known for their safe, fast, and confidential business transactions. The transactions are simple: Golden Key Jewelers performs a free, no-obligation appraisal for customers by quickly identifying the purity of gold, and then offers a price that customers will be thrilled with. Customers can be certain that they are getting the highest price for their gold and other valuables because the company’s owner, Eddy Akel, does all of the testing and appraisals in front of them.



Customers with any questions or concerns regarding the products or services of Golden Key Jewelers are encouraged to contact the company directly for assistance.



