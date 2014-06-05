Golden Plumbing Launches New Website to Provide Mobile Friendly Service for All

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Plumbing is something no one ever thinks about until it goes wrong. Unfortunately pressurized water, boiler systems, sewage pipes and drains ensure that when it does go wrong, it can be very distressing indeed. With time of the essence, modern consumers want to be able to find and contact plumbing services with a minimum of fuss and a fast acting solution. Golden Plumbing is a Manassas plumbing repair service that has always offered a same day service in most cases, and has now revolutionized their website to better enable individuals to get that service more quickly and easily.



The new website uses an intuitive design and is optimized to present its information equally well on a mobile or on a computer screen. This adaptable theme means the company needn’t force users to redirect to a mobile site which asks them to start over from the home page if clicking through from a search engine.



The advantages are obvious, and are felt immediately by users who visit the site to see a contact form with the offer of a free quote on services, contact details and a list of essential residential and commercial plumbing services. Users can click through the relevant pages for more detailed information or contact the team directly from the site.



Buddy Golden, owner of Golden Plumbing, explained, "We understand that in today’s busy and challenging economy, customers do not have time or inclination to wait for service, especially in cases of emergency. To make it easier for customers to find and contact us, Golden Plumbing has made itself accessible on mobile as well as online, so that individuals can get the help they need. This will also allow us to provide our same day service more available to a greater number of clients, meaning plumbing problems needn’t cause havoc for days on end. The site opens with a contact form for a free estimate, ensuring the fastest possible service.”



About Golden Plumbing

Golden Plumbing and Heating, Inc. is an independent family-owned, licensed and bonded plumbing, heating, restoration and remodeling company that has been in business for over 30 years providing services to residential and commercial customers. Golden Plumbing technicians are prepared to provide same-day service to take care of all plumbing and heating needs. For more information, please visit: http://www.goldenplumbinginc.com/