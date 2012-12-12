Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Tickets of America may be the best place to go when looking for tickets to sporting and entertaining events such as: Miami Heat Tickets, Sony Ericsson Open Tennis Tickets, Miami Dolphins Tickets, Justin Bieber or Aerosmith Tickets. Also, tickets for Broadway shows and family events can be bought from Tickets of America. NFL football, NASCAR and MMA Fighting are just a few more events that Tickets of America sell. Tickets of America offer the best seats at affordable prices. Miami Heat Tickets available here http://toatickets.com



Golden state Warriors have a lot to prove and they are ready for the Heat. They are playing the defending champs and are playing well enough they might pull it off. Times have changed. In the past a win on the road against Miami Heat was only a dream for the Golden State Warriors, but now it could be a real possibility.



The Warriors do not seem to be intimidated by players such as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. This team is starting to create a buzz in the basketball world. They are currently 4-0 on this seven-game trip and they are shooting through the ranks.



Imagine what a win over Miami would do! But the Warriors are looking at taking on the Heat for different reasons. They are still trying to put a complete game together. They are finishing strong, but having a hard time starting off the games. The Warriors have greatly improved, but they know they still need a heck of a performance to beat Miami tonight.



It seems that Golden State has developed an identity for grinding out games. Some games they hang around until the end and give that last push they need to win; other times they are forced to hang on and don’t come out on top. Truth is tonight’s game is one well worth watching. NBA Champs against a young team who wants it all! This is going to be a very exciting matchup.



