Golden Triangle Tours Package in India Now Being Offered

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- India is the best place for tourist. Unlike west, you can be here any time. Every season has its own charm and you can get the best from it. That is why India is always alluring tourist from all over the world. Be it any budget we welcome you, heartily.



Asia is famous for golden triangle tours in India. Without this visit your visit to Asia is almost incomplete. Various India tour package will provide an itineary with these places. It includes 3 major cities of historical importance Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. Hence it is called golden triangle. It is said that these places were once ruled by Islam rulers and Rajputs. Each city has its own enthralling story to tell. Interesting places to visit in golden triangle tours in India are India gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Gandhi Samadhi, Nehru samadhi, Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Hawa Mahal and many other interesting forts of Jaipur. They are simply marvellous. The age old style of construction is truly breath taking. Unique love for beloved is represented by Taj Mahal, whereas Jaipur forts remind us about the true Rajput legacy and their rich heritage. All cities are located to the north of India. You will get to know half of India’s history. One must visit west and south India as well.



India tour package can be customized as per your budget. From heritage to budget hotels and from service apartments to lodge you have ample options to suit your taste and budgets. Your visit to golden temple of Amritsar will be a dollop of spice in your tour. The aura and ambience will give you solace and peace like no other place on this planet. All you need is a good guide who provides appropriate options and makes your tour memorable forever.



Your journey to India will reveal true story of power, passion, love and sacrifice. It reflects the royal and aristocratic life style of die hard Indian rulers. India is a perfect example of history, love, sacrifice, revenge, wild life, culture, nature.



About India Travel Services

India Travel Services is one of the premium India travel agency offering India tour packages at affordable prices. Our network of numerous branch offices at all major destinations in India boosts our ability to provide you the best and most tailored tours and tourism services in India.



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