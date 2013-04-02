Golden Valley Natural Launches New Website, Social Media Outlets

Idaho Falls, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Golden Valley Natural, a leader in the meat snacks industry for 45 years, has re-launched its website to feature a new online store and the introduction of its new blog, What’s the Beef? Also, the company has re-established itself on social media channels such as Facebook and YouTube, along with building its brand on Twitter and Pinterest for the first time.



Golden Valley Natural currently makes three meat product lines—Organic, Natural and Classic—all of which include beef, buffalo and turkey jerky with various flavoring options. Now, all of these products can be found in one easy-to-shop location. Customers can also purchase the brand’s other snack items like protein bars and dried fruit.



The new blog, What’s the Beef?, aims to be a comprehensive jerky resource by featuring original content, recipes and historical information, as well as serving as a news aggregator for the meat snacks industry.



The company’s beefed-up presence on social media—Facebook (Golden Valley Natural Meat Snacks), Twitter (@GoldenValleyUSA), Pinterest (goldenvalleyusa) and YouTube (goldenvalleynatural)—will allow for more consumer engagement, better customer service feedback and a useful online community for jerky connoisseurs.



About Golden Valley Natural

Founded in 1968, Golden Valley Natural is the leading producer of natural and organic beef, buffalo and turkey jerky in the United States. The company’s mission is to provide the highest quality meat products the way nature intended—without additives, preservatives and hormones. The family-owned company raises over 15,000 livestock humanely on its western ranches. Golden Valley Natural is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



To learn more about Golden Valley Natural, visit http://goldenvalleynatural.com/