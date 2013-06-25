Golden Valley Natural to Begin Shipping Products Internationally

Idaho Falls, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Golden Valley Natural, the leading purveyor of organic and natural turkey, buffalo and beef jerky products in the United States, announced today that the company will begin shipping internationally. Due to significant interest from abroad, Golden Valley Natural developed French labels in order to ship to Canadian customers.



Spanish labels are currently in development, with shipping to Mexico slated to begin later this year.



Golden Valley Natural’s expansion will introduce its three product lines—Organic Beef Jerky, All-Natural Beef, Buffalo and Turkey Jerky and Classic Beef Jerky—to international customers new to the brand’s trademark meat snacks. The company’s Organic and All-Natural products are in demand for its ranch-raised, hormone-free meat, which has no chemical additives and preservatives.



The move comes just after the re-design of Golden Valley Natural’s online profile, which includes its website, blog and social media accounts. The company’s blog, Tidbits from Beyond the Bag, began as a jerky-centric site, but is currently evolving into a lifestyle site with health and nutrition news, entertainment and recipes.



About Golden Valley Natural

Founded by Roger Ball, Golden Valley Natural has been producing organic and natural beef jerky since 1968. The company’s philosophy stems from its mission to provide jerky the way nature intended—quality meat snacks with no preservatives, artificial ingredients or chemicals. The family-owned company’s Idaho ranches are home to humanely raised livestock, which never receive hormones or antibiotics. Golden Valley Natural is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



To learn more about Golden Valley Natural, visit http://www.goldenvalleynatural.com