Golden Way Media the Multilingual SEO Web Design Company Announces Additional SEO Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland Services

Trondheim, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Golden Way Media, the multilingual search engine optimization and marketing company announced supplementary local search engine optimization services in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.



As we continue to explore new ways to help our customers, we thought the right move at this time would be to setup additional search engine optimization and search marketing strategies for our clients to ensure they have a safe, secure, and reliable SEO services for their businesses" says Maria Johnsen, founder and CEO of Golden Way Media.



Golden Way Media has experienced an overwhelming response to their announcement, and may have plans to expand their marketing strategies in East and West Europe and North America as well.



As many search engine optimizers may know Google Panda update deals on lowering ratings of sites that Google describes as “low-value for clients”. Golden Way Media company’s SEO, PPC and social media optimization tactics and strategies help businesses to receive higher search engine visibility for their keywords and phrases.



Golden Way Media’s Progressive SEO strategies in Scandinavia are an internal process that their Scandinavian experts apply in order to boost Search Engine Page Rank for their customers. This formula consists of stages which are unique for each website as well as the on-page SEO. These stages include on page SEO and design in such a way that search engines understand and rank a website better than the others, quality content writing in Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Icelandic languages, social media optimization, video creation and promotion, directory submissions in local search engines and RSS distribution. These stages are varied from niche to niche and have a great impact in website’s visibility online and brand awareness. Since Golden Way Media Inc. clients are media and e-commerce companies, their SEO consultants apply expert seo ppc and social media methodologies in order to increase companies’ online sales and search engine ranking.



Golden Way Media Company’s experts focus on the quality of the content used to build the website or blog. The most important aspect is to perform an SEO audit for clients in order to spot the weaknesses and powerful areas of their online marketing and SEO campaigns. By spotting the weaknesses, the company can easily amplify the powerful areas which can help a website to boost their ranking.



Golden way media applies a unique strategy to spread the word for Scandinavian businesses online and inform prospects and targeted audience about the existence of client’s company. This will help a business to generate more sales for their products and services.



Another interesting aspect of Golden Way Media’s services is that the SEO and search engine marketing companies can outsource their projects to this multilingual Norwegian company.



For more information contact

URL: http://www.golden-way-media.com

sales@golden-way-media.com

Address: Urdsvei 5 7033 Trondheim Norway

Phone +47 (0) 90612731

CEO and Founder: Maria Johnsen