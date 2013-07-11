Golder Associates - Modbus Monitoring and More for Clients

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Why Golder Associates for your remote monitoring solutions? Golder Associates’ Automation Group provides remote monitoring and management services that include Modbus monitoring, along with security and remote monitoring devices, cellular-based remote monitoring, and satellite-based monitoring.



Golder showcases some of the best monitoring equipment under the GolderWatch umbrella: GolderWatch SC, GolderWatch 4D, GolderWatch GHG, GolderWatch Messenger and GolderWatch Web; in fact, Golder’s SCADA solution is considered best for remote monitoring. All equipment works via satellite-based communication to deliver cost-effective solutions.



GolderWatch data helps ensure regulatory compliance. And while reportable data is good, the ability to proactively respond to potential problems is even better. With GolderWatch's configurable settings, alerts to any problems surface early and are handled appropriately.



While discussing environmental equipment monitoring solutions, GolderWatch specialist Jason Weinberger added, “Storm water management is yet another important issue for many industries. What does your monitoring program look like? How are you monitoring your effluent? What about your emissions? Today, more than ever, environmental monitoring and compliance has become a critical issue.” Golder continues to assist clients in finding the most appropriate solutions that meet specific project requirements while providing premier service.



About Golder Associates

Golder Associates provides a wide range of independent consulting, design, and construction services in its specialist areas of earth, environment, and energy. We help clients find sustainable solutions to the challenges society faces today including finite resources, energy and water supply and management, waste management, urbanization, and climate change.



To know more Email at: golderwatch@golder.com

Contact:

44 Union Boulevard, Suite 300

Lakewood, Colorado – 80228

Toll-Free Phone: [+1] (855) 417-0285

Fax Number: [+1] (303) 985-2080