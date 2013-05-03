Golder Associates Now Offering Remote Monitoring Solutions and Management Needs

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Golder Associates, one of the most reliable earth, environment and energy specialists, is now providing its clients with Golder watch solution for all the management needs and remote monitoring solutions.



Whether one needs a satellite, Modbus monitoring devices, security and remote monitoring devices or cellular-based remote monitoring, Golder Associates assists its clients in finding the most appropriate solutions that meet its clients’ specific project requirements.



Golder Associates comprises of the team of expert engineers that strive to develop solutions to meet their clients' needs. Their extensive SCADA and automation experience gives them a unique perspective to figure out the best possible solutions, whether it's SCADA, cellular or satellite-based environmental remote monitoring and control or environmental equipment monitoring.



Golder's Automation Group has been building cellular based wireless remote monitoring hardware for more than 10 years. Whether one is looking to monitor a single variable such as a high level alarm at a single site like a lift station, or data points across hundreds or thousands of flow meters, there is a GolderWatch solution for everyone.



If they do not have what a client need in their current product portfolio, then they will work closely with the client to find a solution that really works. GolderWatch products are designed to satisfy remote monitoring needs across a number of markets, including instruments or equipment that needs to be monitored from a remote location.



Golder Associates is one of the most respected global company providing consulting, design, and construction services in earth, environment, and related areas of energy through technical excellence, innovative solutions and award winning client service. Within the areas of consulting, design, and construction services in earth, environment, and energy, Golder works with clients in many industries from oil and gas to mining to transportation and more.



About Golder Associates

As a global, employee-owned organization with over 50 years of experience, Golder Associates is driven by the sole purpose to engineer earth’s development while preserving earth’s integrity. From more than 180 offices worldwide, the company comprises of over 8000 employees that deliver solutions that help their clients achieve the sustainable development goals. The company provides a wide range of independent consulting, design and construction services in its specialist areas of earth, environment and energy.



To know more about their services please visit, http://www.golderwatch.com.