Golder Associates Offering Flare and Modbus Monitoring Devices

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Golder Associates’ Automation Group, which provides remote monitoring services within the Golder global organization, offers flare and Modbus monitoring devices that can ensure a better transmission process for noticing changes in discrete input or numerous data points. “Our products interface with the most common protocols used in various monitoring instrumentation and equipment,” said GolderWatch specialist Jason Weinberger.



Modbus includes instant monitoring and reporting of the varying level, flow, pump faults, temperature, pressure, and more in environmental, water, landfill/waste, mining, and oil & gas, waste water remote monitoring applications. Check out a sample of a GolderWatch Modbus diagram, illustrating information flow.



Golder products can efficiently interface with 4 to 20 MA or 0 to 10 V analog inputs, discrete inputs, and Modbus RTU, Modbus ASCII, Enron Modbus, and Modbus TCP/IP. These products are GolderWatch SC, GolderWatch GHG, and GolderWatch 4D.



“With protocol conversion capabilities, we can support additional interfaces such as SDI-12. If you need equipment for accurate remote monitoring and management or for remote monitoring and control, we will work with you to find a solution that meets your needs. Whether it's SCADA, cellular, or wireless remote monitoring and control, we promise you the best solution for your overall needs,” said Weinberger.



About GolderWatch.com

Golder Associates provides a wide range of independent consulting, design, and construction services in its specialist areas of earth, environment, and energy. We help clients find sustainable solutions to the challenges society faces today including finite resources, energy and water supply and management, waste management, urbanization, and climate change.



To know more, please visit: http://www.golderwatch.com



Contact Detail:

44 Union Boulevard, Suite 300

Lakewood, Colorado,

80228

Email ID: Jason_Weinberger@golder.com