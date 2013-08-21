Golder's Got Modbus Connectivity…and More

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Golder Associates’ Automation Group, which provides remote monitoring services, also features Modbus monitoring devices whose transmission process flags changes in discrete or analogs.



GolderWatch can monitor any Modbus instrument including monitoring and reporting of the varying level, flow, pump faults, temperature, pressure, and more in water, landfill/waste, mining, and oil and gas, and wastewater remote monitoring applications. See a Modbus diagram illustrating information flow here.



Golder’s protocol conversion capabilities can also support additional interfaces such as SDI-12 and efficiently interface with 4 to 20 MA or 0 to 10 V analog inputs, discrete inputs and native protocols including Modbus RTU, Modbus ASCII, and Enron Modbus, with the GolderWatch SC.



“When you need equipment for accurate remote monitoring and management or for remote monitoring and control, we have the solution that meets your needs. Our products interface with the most common protocols used in various monitoring instrumentation and equipment,” said Golder’s Jason Weinberger.



About GolderWatch.com

Golder Associates provides a wide range of independent consulting, design, and construction services in its specialist areas of earth, environment, and energy. We help clients find sustainable solutions to the challenges society faces today including finite resources, energy and water supply and management, waste management, urbanization, and climate change.



To know more, please visit: http://www.golderwatch.com/Contact/



Contact Detail:

44 Union Boulevard, Suite 300

Lakewood, Colorado,

80228