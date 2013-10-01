GolderWatch Offers Effective Environmental Equipment Monitoring Solutions

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Construction sites and industrial plants require reliable stormwater management systems in order to be notified of any water flow that may affect their functionality. Ensuring such industries be provided with the best reporting mechanisms, GolderWatch offers them with effective environment equipment monitoring solutions.



The solutions provided by GolderWatch include technology savvy products, linked with an alarming remote host. While the products (GolderWatch SC, GolderWatch 4D, GolderWatch GHG) monitor the change of environmental state, the environmental remote monitoring device, in most cases – mobile, hosts the alarming and notification services via SMS, mail, or both.



“Configuration is simple,” a GolderWatch spokesperson adds, “Send Golder a list of recipients to be notified and how the alarms are to be configured, including its threshold criteria, and Golder takes care of the rest. There is no complicated software to learn, install, or manage.”



The spokesperson also discusses the importance of having a reliable device installed at construction and industrial sites for genuine field data collection. “Having data for your reporting is good,” he mentions, “as it alerts to problems early and helps creating the most appropriate responses.”



The GolderWatch products are also used in other domains such as water, waste water, mining, oil and gas remote monitoring, landfill/waste, and flare monitoring – with an aim to alarm recipients only when there is an undesirable change detected in aforementioned domains.



The company promises to be the most reliable in terms of providing on-site data with its mainstream monitoring projects. The company also ensures clients to offer these services at the most affordable rates.



About Golder Associates Inc.

Golder Associates Inc. provides a wide range of independent consulting, design, and construction services in its specialist areas of earth, environment, and energy. We help clients find sustainable solutions to the challenges society faces today including finite resources, energy and water supply and management, waste management, urbanization, and climate change. To know more visit: http://www.golderwatch.com/Markets/Environmental.php



Contact Us:

44 Union Boulevard, Suite 300

Lakewood, Colorado, 80228

Toll-free Phone: (855) 417-0285

Email ID: golderwatch@golder.com