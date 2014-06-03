GolderWatch Provides Cellular-Based Remote Monitoring Solutions for Monitoring Data Points Across Flow Meters

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- GolderWatch provides cellular-based remote monitoring solutions for monitoring data points across hundreds or even thousands of flow meters. In addition to the monitoring solutions, these are also used to monitor a single variable such as a high level alarm at a single site like a lift station. The company was spawned from Golder’s Automation Group building cellular based wireless remote monitoring hardware for over 10 years.



They are renowned for more than a remote monitoring company. Their highly knowledgeable, skilled and experienced engineers develop solutions to meet client requirements globally. With their extensive experience in SCADA and automation, they are able to provide a unique perspective each time and know every solution to fit into the client’s applications. The company can find solutions out of their current product portfolio, whether it’s SCADA, cellular, or satellite-based remote monitoring and control.



Addressing their numerous hosted services, a spokesperson from GolderWatch mentioned, “We are offering a number of hosted services to connect to our various hardware products, whether you need simple alarm notifications or complex reporting and trending capabilities. If you already have a tool that analyzes your data, Golder can customize the output to meet your unique requirements. Golder recognizes that to get the most from remote monitoring investment, the data needs to be collected and delivered in a way that maximizes the ability to use it.”



In addition, they will provide their own servers and they also partner with renowned service providers to offer clients the best services and an integrated turnkey solution.



About GolderWatch

GolderWatch provides a wide range of independent consulting, design, and construction services in its specialized areas of earth, environment, and energy. They help clients find sustainable solutions to the challenges of finite resources, energy, water supply and management. They come to customers from Golders’ Automation Group which has been building cellular based wireless remote monitoring hardware for more than 10 years. Whether one is looking to monitor a single variable such as a high level alarm at a single site like a lift station, or data points across hundreds or thousands of flow meters, Golder Watch has a complete solution for them.



For more information, please visit- http://www.golderwatch.com.

Contact Details-

44 Union Boulevard, Suite 300,

Lakewood, Colorado,

80228

Phone: [+1] (855) 417-0285