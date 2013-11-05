GoldIRAHQ.com Publishes Updated Reviews of the Top Gold IRA Providers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- In these times of financial uncertainty, more and more investors are relying on gold and silver IRAs to protect their retirement accounts from the ravages of inflation and irresponsible government policies. A Physical Gold backed IRA is simple to set up and can offer investors peace of mind knowing that they own a tangible asset to offset the volatility of their paper based investments.



Individuals with existing IRAs or 401ks, perhaps from a previous employer can easily transfer or rollover funds into a new precious metals retirement account where physical gold or silver is held on their behalf.



Gold IRA HQ specializes in helping individuals to transition their accounts to a Gold backed IRA, and have recently updated their Gold IRA reviews to reveal a revised list of the top companies for customers. The new rankings are based on the most recent data from BBB, consumer agencies and customer reviews.



The companies are arranged into a hierarchy and the five best gold investment companies are profiled on the website to promote their services as the best in the business. This saves people significant time in making decision as they need only look at these recommended providers, and even then have an immediate visual assessment of which offers the best deal for them.



A spokesperson for Gold IRA HQ had this to say, “More and more of our readers are looking to gold as a hedge against volatile stock markets, an offset to fluctuating commodities prices, and as a safe haven against falling home prices. Concerned individuals are not buying gold and silver to get rich, they own precious metals to protect everything they’ve worked so hard for.”



About Gold IRA HQ

Gold IRA HQ provides comprehensive information and resources on how to protect one’s life savings by converting existing retirement accounts into physical gold backed IRAs. From ancient traders to today’s most savvy investors, gold has been accumulated thousands of years and has stood the test of time. For more information how to add gold to your portfolio, please visit: http://goldirahq.com/