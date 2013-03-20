GoldIRARollovers.com Advises Retirement Planners to Go Gold

Belmar, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- According to the National Center for Health Statistics, a 65-year-old has a 50% chance of living past 85. This is not news to Vincent Curto, author of GoldIRARollovers.com, who suggests more savings action to baby boomers and younger generations who wish to retire on more than their social security during their golden years.



Says Curto, "Rather than relying on Social Security to be around in several decades, or spending your money building a lair inside of a volcano, you can invest money now in an IRA, where it will become an investment in the future. There are a number of different IRAs available, from the traditional IRA to the Roth, SEP, SIMPLE, and self-directed IRA."



However, it's the Gold IRA that has Curto excited about the future. Curto explains the allure of the gold backed IRA. "Gold has been a stable investment for longer than most nations have been around. A self-directed IRA is the only way to invest IRA funds into gold and other precious metals. Not only is this a powerful way to make a stable investment, it is also possible to massively increase your investment."



However, Curto advises, the key to success with this type of investment, is finding the right custodian for the IRA. Says Curto, "Not all custodians have experience with self-directed IRAs. Even fewer have experience with setting up a silver or gold backed IRA and fewer still can help you physically acquire precious metals. A good way to make this happen is to look for an account specialist who has a proven ability to invest in in precious metals and has managed rolling over into gold or other precious metal IRA accounts in the past. This takes dedication, training, and experience. Most account custodians are familiar with some specialists who can help make the transition from a 401k, traditional IRA, or even a Roth IRA into a physical gold IRA much easier. You don’t have to be a super villain to see the power of gold. Gold could be the investment that changes your life."



About GoldIRARollovers.com

GoldIRARollovers.com is a blog-styled guide written in first person point of view about gold, gold IRAs, and other related topics. The guide came about in response to the uncertainty faced in today's global markets, as the writer turned to precious metals. The blog guide also offers reviews about the best IRA gold companies, gold IRA news, information about gold IRA rollovers and real time gold prices. It provides information on how to protect your retirement account by moving some of the funds in your IRA to an IRA backed with physical gold.