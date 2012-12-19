Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) concerning whether certain officers and directors of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Goldman Sachs excessive compensation.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Goldman Sachs Group’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) reported that its annual Revenue declined from over $45.96 billion in 2010 to over $36.79 billion in 2011 and its Net Income decreased from over $8.35 billion in 2010 to over $4.44 billion in 2011.



Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) declined from as high as $179.12 per share in early 2010 to as low as $88.75 per share in late 2011.



The compensation of certain top officials as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. increased between 2010 and 2011. For instance the Chairman and CEO’s total pay rose from over $14.11 million in 2010 to over $16.16 million in 2011, the President and COO’s pay increased from over $13.86 million in 2010 to over $15.8 million in 2011,a and the CFO’s compensation rose from over $13.95 million in 2010 to over $15.81 million in 2011.



Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc closed on Dec. 18, 2012, at $127.77 per share.



