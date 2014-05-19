Goldman Sachs Lends a Hand to Low-Income Community College Students

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- On May 15th, 2014, Goldman Sachs hosted 25 One Million Degrees (OMD) Scholars—low-income, highly motivated Chicago-area community college students—as part of their annual Community TeamWorks (CTW) day. CTW is Goldman Sachs’ global volunteer initiative that allows company employees to spend a day volunteering with local nonprofit organizations.



Goldman Sachs’ volunteers spent the morning coaching OMD Scholars through the ins and outs of resume writing and interviewing. OMD Scholars also heard from numerous Goldman Sachs employees about their functions at the company and their educational and professional trajectories, and received valuable guidance on how to best position oneself in a highly competitive job market.



“The impact of Goldman Sachs’ CTW cannot be overstated,” said Paige Ponder, CEO of One Million Degrees. “Goldman Sachs volunteers provide our scholars with a wealth of knowledge and experience about entering and excelling in the workforce, and help expose our scholars to careers they may not have considered previously. This initiative is truly invaluable.”



“We are thrilled once again to partner with One Million Degrees for the fourth consecutive year,” said Don Dabisch, Regional Lending Manager, Goldman Sachs Bank USA. “Goldman Sachs is committed to giving back to our community and helping those who are pursuing their education and working to build stable and meaningful careers.”



About One Million Degrees

One Million Degrees empowers low-income, highly motivated, community college students to succeed in school, in work and in life. From tutors and coaches, to life-skills training and financial aid, One Million Degrees provides our scholars with supports that are critical to their success in the classroom and beyond. If you would like to support or learn more about One Million Degrees, please contact:



One Million Degrees

226 W. Jackson Blvd

Chicago, IL 60606

(312)920-9605 or Fax (312)920-9607

Email: info@onemilliondegrees.org

http://www.onemilliondegrees.org