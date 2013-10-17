GoldsInStock Launches FFXIV Gil in Game Currency Service for Players

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Massively Multiplayer Online Games are a means by which for players to escape into immersive alternate universes populated with other players, and fulfill personal and team challenges in order to earn rewards, develop relationships and progress storylines. A player’s value in these worlds, no matter how fantastical, is still largely dependent on how many resources they have, and gold or currency is the most valuable and useful of these.



FFXIV Gil is the currency of the Final Fantasy XIV, and can be exchanged for goods and services, as well as be traded between players for items and used to buy raw materials with which to create new items. With so many uses, it is no wonder the company expects a high demand for the new service.



With the release of Final Fantasy XIV, GoldsInStock has expanded their gold provision service to include Gil, the game’s in game currency. Using GoldsInStock, players can buy FFXIV Gil and have it transferred direct to their player account for use in the game.



The precedent for providing such services comes from the vast range of other games they provide currency for, including World of Warcraft, Diablo 3 and Knights of The Old Republic.



A spokesperson for GoldsInStock explained, “While there are many ways of earning gold in game, these take time and effort that could be better applied to more important missions of the player’s choosing, and often their options are limited until they waste time building up their gold reserves. We offer a cheap and safe way to get guaranteed Gil for Final Fantasy XIV players so that they can use the currency to get all the customizable gear, crafting materials and other bonuses they want to make the best of their gaming experience. We are known for fast, quick and safe gold transfers. We have helped tens of thousands of gamers progress and enjoy their game time and we look forward to helping thousands more.”



About GoldsInStock

GoldsInStock is a website featuring a huge range of MMORPG and RPG gold and currency, and now stocks Final Fantasy XIV Gil. As a leading Final Fantasy 14 Gil store, they are passionate about offering customers the best FFXIV Gil with safe and instant delivery and the cheapest price online. For more information, please visit: http://ffxiv.goldsinstock.com/