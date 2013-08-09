GoldspanGiftBaskets.com Announces New Selection of Gourmet Gift Baskets

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Looking for a great gift idea that won’t take up space and that everyone will love to receive? GoldspanGiftBaskets.com has the answer. The company’s new line of gourmet gift baskets features products filled with tasty and tasteful treats sure to please even the most finicky people on your gift list, and there are so many options to choose from, you’re sure to find something that suits your budget requirements as well as your recipient’s tastes.



Founded 10 years ago by a former food distributor, Goldspan Gift Baskets remains a family-owned and operated business dedicated to exceeding its customers’ expectations. Goldspan specializes in offering only the highest-quality and best-tasting products in each of its baskets, and the selection is so wide, there are options for every occasion and every budget.



To make it easier to choose the ideal basket, the GoldspanGiftBaskets.com website lets you browse baskets by occasion as well as theme. Choose from one-of-a-kind breakfast baskets, like the Sunrise basket with gourmet muffins and biscuits, hickory-smoked bacon, tea cake, coffee and more, or the Bloody Mary basket , including a bottle of bloody Mary mix, English muffins, banana nut pancake mix and other delights, as well as popular Italian baskets chock-full of gourmet pastas, sauces, cheeses and sweet treats. Or, add to the surprise by pairing one of their baskets of gourmet treats with fresh fruit or flowers, grown and supplied by local farmers to ensure freshness.



Your options aren’t limited to food baskets – Goldspan Gift Baskets also offers a line of children’s gift baskets as well as spa baskets designed to pamper and please recipients of all ages. And, for businesses looking to reward their loyal clientele, Goldspan offers a corporate gift basket program that can even be customized with your company’s logo.



To learn more about Goldspan Gift Baskets and to see their complete line of unique, top-quality baskets, visit the company website or call them at 267-980-2393 today.