Goldstar Property Improvements and Repair Services Provides the Best Decorators/Handyman in Worcester

Worcester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Decorators / Handyman based in Worcester, unlike many other companies – they don’t just have one Trade. They are unique in that their trades are in Painting & Decorating, Plastering and Tiling (Wall and Floor); however they can also carry out general maintenance duties, including basic Plumbing and have qualifications in Electrical Installations. With a background in the Armed Forces and positions with direct customer contact they take the time to get to know the customer personally and then they tailor make their quotes to fit the exact requirements of the customer. If anyone has jobs that they just cannot get round to doing or simply don’t want to do it then they should look up to GoldStar Property Improvements and Repair Services.



Their prices are extremely competitive and their after-sales care is unparallel. Gold Star Property Improvements and Repair Services have a background of large and small properties as well as commercial properties. They pride themselves in being able to offer the best service around. They can work to all budgets and will supply a free, no obligation quote. They also give any advice which a customer may need to complete their project, within the affordable price and on time. Their aim is to take all the hassle out of any work which the customer wants to get done, and to give the best customer service possible.



Gold Star Property Improvements and Repair Services also carry out the following tasks:



- Shelving mounted

- Pictures /Mirrors mounted

- Curtain poles mounted

- Areas cleaned and tidied up

- Disability Grab Rails Fitted

- Replace Broken Switches

- Install new shower heads

- One off spring cleans

- Builders clean ups

- Old tenant spring cleans

- Radiator cabinets assembled, painted and fitted

- Burglar alarms fitted (Wireless)

- Fence and deck staining

- Re-sealing/silicone around bathroom furniture, etc.

- Replace damaged bathroom tiles

- Replacing bath panel



Gold Star Property Improvements and Repair Services have the kind of people who know what needs to be done and they do it in the best way possible which in turn makes the client satisfied. Gold Star Property Improvements and Repair Services have many satisfied clients across the regions that they operate in. They are well known for their work and customer service. It is mainly because people find it to be a hassle to contact a dozen different contractors for a dozen different jobs. This company solves this problem.



For more information, interested folks may visit http://gsimprovements.com/



About Goldstar Property Improvements and Repair Services

Worcester / Worcestershire Painting & Decorating Services Unlike other companies – they don’t just have one skill. They are unique in that as their trade is in Painting & Decorating, Plastering and Tiling (Wall and Floor), however, they can also carry out general maintenance duties, including basic Plumbing and have qualifications in electrical installation.



Media Contact:

Goldstar Property Improvements and Repair Services

goldstar@live.com

Worcester, UK

http://gsimprovements.com