Goldwood Industries Has a Name for Providing the Best Quality Plywood Products

Yamunanagar, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Goldwood Industries is one of the best plywood manufacturers in Yamunanagar, Haryana, and one of the largest in India. Ever since its inception in 2007, the company has consistently manufactured and supplied quality plywood products. To ensure that all the products match well with the existing quality standards, Goldwood Industries focuses on various aspects, including quality, security and strength during the manufacturing process. The company works with leading brands that use specific commercial plywood forms, and its product range includes commercial plywood, MR grade plywood, MR and BWR flush plywood, shuttering and marine plywood.



During an interview, the spokesperson of Goldwood Industries stated, "Goldwood Industries, with a passion for quality and profound experience, has emerged as a distinguished plywood manufacturer. Our plywood boards are considered the best plywood products at both domestic and international level. We know what it takes to manufacture high-quality plywood products, including the use of advanced CNC machines and equipment, quality synthetic resins, ideal temperature and pressure, etc. Goldwood Industries uses all these things and the best techniques at its plywood factory in Yamunanagar."



A wide variety of factors distinguish Goldwood Industries from the rest of the plywood manufacturers. The topmost factor is the exceptional quality of its plywood products, credit for which goes to the company's quality standards. Every product manufactured undergoes various testing procedures for its finish, strength, durability, termite resistance and more. Goldwood Industries has deployed seasoned and highly qualified quality controllers who inspect every item so that customers receive only flawless and defect-free products. Besides, Goldwood Industries has an ultramodern laboratory equipped with accurate tools that help evaluate product quality.



The spokesperson added, "A lot of research and development and consistent efforts have gone into making Goldwood Industries the best Plywood Factory in Yamunanagar.?We strive to manufacture quality products and try to improve and innovate them to fulfil the changing market demands. We keep training our team members at regular intervals so that they continue being self-motivate and hardworking professionals. They work closely with the customers to understand their requirements. We also train them to take customer feedback from time to time so that we know that we are fulfilling their expectations and meeting the industry requirements."



Goldwood Industries continuously seeks newer and better business opportunities with a high potential to fulfil unique customer demands. The company also strives to expand the reach that it has across the globe. Those interested in checking out what all Goldwood Industries offers can go through the product list mentioned on the company's website. If still in doubt or need more details, people can talk to its customer service team.



About Goldwood Industries

Goldwood Industries has established itself as a distinguished plywood manufacturer and supplier. Those trying to find best plywood company in India can count on Goldwood Industries. From a vast collection of quality products to rewarding customer services and timely order deliveries, this enterprise does it all to provide utmost satisfaction to its customers.



Contact Information:



Goldwood Industries

V.P.O. Fatehpur, Old Saharanpur Road Tehsil Jagadhri,

Yamunanagar Haryana, India - 135101

Email: info@goldwoodply.com / export@goldwoodply.com

Phone: +91 (0) 1732 271400 / +91 98203 86606

Web: https://goldwoodply.com/