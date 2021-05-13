Goldwood Industries Offering Superior Yet Cost-Effective Flush Doors

Yamunanagar, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2021 -- Thirteen years on, Goldwood Industries has set precedents in the manufacturing and distributing of plywood, blockboard and flush doors. The company leverages the best practices, cutting edge technology, and experienced workforce to manufacture quality products for interior and exterior applications. The modern facility in Yamuna Nagar is equipped with a testing lab, veneer band dryer, in-house resin plant, hot hydraulic press, wide belt sander, and CNC machines. That allows Goldwood Industries to execute quality management processes across the value chain, from woodcutting and bonding to polishing and packaging. Complete vertical integration is ensured for efficient, expedited and economical shipping across India and internationally.



The spokesperson at Goldwood Industries recently stated, "We have come a long way from our humble beginning in 2007 to emerge as the top plywood manufacturer and one of the leading flush door manufacturers. Our products find applications across residential, commercial and industrial settings for their exceptional strength, longevity, finish, and resistance to impact, termites and weather. We cater to all Indian markets and even export a substantial chunk of our production. We have painstakingly built a strong talent pool to ensure a seamless process, quick lead times, customized solutions, and quality compliance across the value chain."



Goldwood Industries has a streamlined process in place to keep up globally appreciated quality standards. The wood is sourced from certified vendors upon thorough quality checks. Only the leading-edge equipment and CNC machines are used to regulate the panel sizing. The company prefers top-grade synthetic resins to bind woods while monitoring temperature and pressure closely to ensure the right bonding. Eventually, each product is subjected to stringent testing for overall quality and performance. All environmental regulations are complied with right through. Effective measures are taken to restrict overheads without sacrificing quality.



On flush doors, the spokesperson further stated, "Goldwood Industries is among the leading flush door manufacturers in India with a reputation for quality and customer-centricity. We offer a dedicated series, VEDANGA featuring top-grade flush doors for homes, offices, hospitals, hotels, bungalows, and other premises. We make most MR and BWR graded plywood to create flush doors that look good, work fine, and last long. Our flush doors are sympathetic to all interior designs with a compact design, from contemporary to modern to traditional. We provide them in various thicknesses and sizes to support all requirements, head-on."



The VEDANGA flush doors feature exceptional strength to withstand the test of time, even in demanding environments. These doors are designed to resist heat, termites, and moisture. Regardless of the application, they not only last long but retain their appeal for a whole life cycle. Goldwood Industries offers competitive pricing across all products, with flush doors being no exception. The client can also expect prompt, friendly service and dedicated support.



About Goldwood Industries

Goldwood Industries manufactures and distributes plywood, block board and flush doors India-wide and internationally. The Yamuna Nagar based company offers multiple series, including Rangoon (Commercial Plywood), Boat (Marine Plywood), ANJALIKA (MR & BWR Block Board), VEDANGA (MR & BWR Flush Door), Goldwood (MR Grade Plywood), and Blackburn (Shuttering Plywood). Of late, Goldwood Industries has emerged as one of India's leading flush door manufacturers.



Contact Information:



Goldwood Industries

VPO Fatehpur, Old Saharanpur Road

Tehsil Jagadhri, Yamuna Nagar,

Haryana, India - 135101

Phone: +91 (0) 1732 271400, +91 98203 86606

Email: info@goldwoodply.com, export@goldwoodply.com

Website: https://goldwoodply.com/