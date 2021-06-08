Goldwood Industries Offering the Best Commercial Marine Plywood for Several Types of Design and Construction Projects

Yamunanagar, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2021 -- Goldwood Industries is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality plywood, such as commercial plywood, MR-grade plywood, marine plywood, and shuttering plywood. The manufacturer uses advanced machinery and follows strict quality processes to manufacture its plywood. Every unit of the plywood undergoes various testing procedures on strength, finish, termite resistance, durability and so on. To implement this, Goldwood Industries has deployed highly qualified and experienced quality controllers. These experts inspect every product for flaws and defects and ensure timely delivery to all its clients.



At a media event conducted virtually, the spokesperson of Goldwood Industries asserted, "We are highly experienced as a wholesale stockiest and building materials supplier. We offer affordable yet the best commercial marine plywood with a wide choice of decorative finishes and facings. We manufacture marine plywood from a wood facade that is stuck together. The adjacent layers of these stuck wood facades are arranged with a wood grain turn of up to 90 degrees to each other. This influences our plywood to hold more novel properties."



As expert plywood manufacturers in India, Goldwood Industries supplies both softwood and hardwood plywood. The manufacturer offers plywood that features enhanced dimensional strength, board consistency overall bearings, lessened twisting, and the propensity of part at edges, sturdiness, or ease of use to wanted shapes. The softwood plywood gets produced using the wood facade of coniferous species, such as pines and firs. The hardwood plywood gets made utilizing the wood facade of deciduous species like larch, oak, cherry, poplar, and maple.



The spokesperson also informed, "Our commercial marine plywood can be used for various domestic and commercial projects. While our hardwood plywood can be utilized for designing doors, flooring, panelling and cabinets, our softwood plywood is suitable for floors, roof decking, sheathing, and wall siding. We supply the best-in-class, marked plywood used in various settings to supplement that of the cutting edge, urban living. At Goldwood, we always have a unique inventory system to keep plywood stocks more than the required."



Among the plywood manufacturers in Yamunanagar, Goldwood Industries is the one that caters to almost all kinds of plywood needs of the furniture manufacturers, architects, decorators, interior designers, and builders. There is a large variety of plywood to meet several modern purposes in a financially savvy manner. The manufacturer has a large production unit and a full-fledged infrastructure to support the ply manufacturing process quickly. Goldwood Industries deals with several leading brands that make use of specific forms of marine plywood.



Established in 2007, Goldwood Industries is one of the top plywood companies in India. The manufacturer produces premium plywood using its state-of-the-art equipment and machinery. From MR and BWR-grade block board plywood to film face plywood, Goldwood Industries makes them all under different brands like Anjalika, Blackburn, Boat, Rangoon, and Vedanga. In addition, the manufacturer provides its marine and commercial plywood as high-standard building materials for various construction projects. Goldwood Industries not only sells its plywood products within the country but also exports them.



