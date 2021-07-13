Goldwood Is a Leading Plywood Manufacturer in Yamunanagar, Haryana

Yamunanagar, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- Goldwood Industries is a famous plywood manufacturer and supplier based in Yamunanagar, Haryana, India. Since its establishment, the company has been manufacturing and supplying superior plywood, including commercial plywood, MR grade plywood, marine plywood, and shuttering plywood. Every piece is manufactured using the latest techniques, high-quality material, and strict quality control processes. As a result, what buyers receive is quality products and an overall rewarding purchase experience.



During an interview, the spokesperson of Goldwood Industries commented, "We have always been passionate about serving our customers with a difference, which is why we have been able to deliver unmatched quality when it comes to plywood consistently. As one of the top plywood companies in India, we don't leave even a stone unturned to ensure that only the best goes to our customers. Every unit of plywood undergoes various testing procedures to check termite resistance, strength, finish, durability, etc. We have deployed an experienced and dedicated team that is responsible for thorough quality checks. They make sure that every product leaving the manufacturing facility is free from defects and flaws."



Goldwood Industries manufactures exports, and supplies high-quality and cost-efficient commercial plywood as a leading commercial plywood supplier. This plywood sheet has a natural wood veneer back, and its face looks like Gurjan and Okoume wood. Using state-of-the-art equipment and techniques, Goldwood Industries ensures manufacturing commercial plywood that is of optimal quality. Additionally, the company makes sure to provide its clients with various commercial plywood sizes that may be easily used for different projects.



The spokesperson added, "We have a reputation for being top plywood manufacturers in Yamunanagar that create marine plywood of exceptional quality. Our range of marine plywood is the perfect solution for construction projects in the marine setting. Bonded with marine grade BWP resin, the ply can endure extreme weather conditions easily. It is built explicitly for resisting prolonged exposures to water. Besides being used to make lifeboats and other marine vehicles, our marine plywood also has good use in constructing home furniture, such as kitchen cabinets, shutters, and shelves."



Goldwood Industries is not just about excellent product quality but also fantastic customer service and affordable rates. The company believes in providing quality at affordable rates so that buyers can fulfil their plywood-related requirements with ease. The company keeps updating its manufacturing unit from time to continue producing exceptional products. Goldwood Industries serves Hyderabad, all cities across Maharashtra, and other corners of the country.



About Goldwood Industries

Goldwood Industries is the most popular and well-established manufacturer and supplier of plywood products. It has been serving its esteemed customers with dedication and precision since its inception in the year 2007. To continue being a leading force in its niche segment, the company makes constant efforts. To find the best quality plywood brands in India, people can refer to Goldwood Industries' website.



