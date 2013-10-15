GoLet Holidays Set to Boost UK Caravan Hire Opportunities

Swadlincote, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Caravan holidays are becoming increasingly popular. Caravan hire is one of the best ways to enjoy an affordable self-catering holiday in some of the most beautiful locations in the United Kingdom.



A new website - GoLet Holidays.com - is being launched this November to give owners the opportunity to rent out their caravans to tourists and visitors. It will be a win-win situation for caravan owners who will be able to earn a return on their investment, and for holidaymakers eager to enjoy a stay at a fraction of the price it would cost them in a hotel.



By promoting Caravan hire UK GoLet Holidays will give more and more people the opportunity to enjoy the sumptuous comfort of the modern day static caravan as well as the outstanding facilities on some of the country's leading holiday parks.



"If you are lucky enough to own your own private caravan, whether it is close to one of Britain's enticing seaside resorts, or is surrounded by wonderful countryside GoLet Holidays will give you the opportunity to hire it out as and when you so wish."



About GoLetHolidays.com

GoLetHolidays.com will use the latest technology to connect caravan owners with those seeking the freedom of a caravan holiday. The new website will also allow owners to advertise caravan lets for free.



For more information email Paul Gordon or Victoria Gordon at admin@goletholidays.com



GoLet Holidays, Stable Mews

Swadlincote, DE117DD

admin@goletholidays.com

http://goletholidays.com/