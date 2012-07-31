Golf Courses & Country Clubs in the US - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Golf Courses & Country Clubs in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Stable course: Retiring baby boomers and rising participation will support industry demand
While adverse conditions have plagued the industry in recent years, demand for golf courses and country clubs will return, as participation increases. As more baby boomers reach retirement and demand for golfing increases, the industry will experience modest growth. Nevertheless, improved demand will heighten competition among operators, and demand for other outdoor sporting activities will likely limit growth.
This industry operates golf courses as its primary activity and may include country clubs that have dining and other recreational facilities. These establishments often provide food and beverage services, equipment rental services and golf instruction. Golf courses can be public, private, semiprivate or part of a country club. This industry excludes golf driving ranges, miniature golf facilities and golf course resorts and hotels.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
