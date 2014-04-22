Golf Crafter Launches to Review GPS and Rangefinder Accessories That Give Golfers the Edge

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Global Positioning Systems, or GPS as they are now most commonly known, have found their way into an astonishing number of devices, from cars to mobile phones to watches. Their applications have diversified as well, not only used by car drivers to navigate to destinations but also by runners to track their progress and more. Now, GPS systems are being made by some of the biggest names in the industry for use in golf, providing elevations and birds-eye views with accurate yardages and tracking to give players every advantage possible. Golf Crafter has been launched to help people choose the perfect GPS rangefinder for their game.



The site has tested and reviewed products including the Garmin Approach G5 and Bushnell NEO X systems that provide golfers with pictographic data, accurate range and key data for tens of thousands of golf courses across the world.



The site even reviews laser range finders including the Bushnell Tour V3 Slope Edition Rangefinder (http://www.golfcrafter.com/bushnell-tour-v3-slope-edition-golf-laser-rangefinder-review) which help golfers get a better handle on the exact range from their ball to the hole to help them choose which club to use.



A spokesperson for Golf Crafter explained, “Each review includes information on the unique features of the product, its advantages and disadvantages, and its place in the overall market. We have also created a feature on the home page ranking the very best products we have reviewed in both GPS trackers and laser range finders so that individuals can get a better, at a glance understanding of the top products in the current market and also rank them by the number of courses included, the presence or absence of a color screen, any annual membership fees or the price, so no matter the priorities of the user, they can find the right product easily and quickly.”



About Golf Crafter

The Golf Crafter website was created in an effort to help professional and amateur golf players make informed purchasing decisions on ancillary products and accessories. They have reviewed and will be reviewing various Golf GPS and Rangefinder models to help users get the best possible model for their needs and budget, as well as updating with articles and editorials on making best use of these devices. For more information please visit: http://www.golfcrafter.com