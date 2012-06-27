Golf in Phoenix Is Enjoyable and Challenging at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- For Phoenix-area golf fans, nothing is more enjoyable than spending a day on the links. From hitting a long drive under the watchful gaze of a Saguaro cactus to sinking a putt on a beautifully manicured green, it is easy to see why golf in Phoenix is so popular.



But while some people would like to experience everything that the golf courses in Phoenix have to offer, they have never been taught how to play the game.



The owners of Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon understand the importance of proper golf instruction. That is why they are proud to have the 2011 National PGA Teacher of the Year Mike Malaska on staff at their Phoenix golf course.



Malaska, who is Director of Instruction at the course, offers instruction to golfers of all abilities, from low to high handicappers. His variety of programs includes on-course instruction, video analysis, private lessons and golf schools. Malaska and the other instructors can also customize programs to fit the individual needs of their students.



“From beginners, to those who need to take those few extra strokes out of their game to reach their full playing ability, our instructors are ready for your call,” noted an article on Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club’s website.



Once students finish their instruction with Malaska, they will undoubtedly wish to return again and again to play on the scenic courses. Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the best Phoenix AZ golf courses.



The facility, which is ranked as one of the country’s 100 Premier Properties by “Links Magazine” has also received “Top 100” accolades from “Golfweek” and “Golfworld.” The two Nicklaus-designed courses are well-known among local golfers for their immaculate conditions, ideal fairways and perfectly trimmed greens.



“From the first tee at Prospector to the 18th green at Lost Gold, each hole is intended to be inviting, playable and challenging for golfers of all skill levels,” an article on the Club’s website noted.



“And at the end of the round, you’ll be itching to tee off one more time.”



About Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club

Located in Gold Canyon, Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club offers spectacular golf in a truly dramatic old world setting. Located on the east side of the Phoenix metropolitan area at the foot of the spectacular Superstition Mountains, the prestigious club offers two Nicklaus-designed courses that feature immaculate conditions, incredible views, an attractive clubhouse and a fully appointed sports club and spa. Instruction is also available from 2011 National PGA Teacher of the Year Mike Malaska.