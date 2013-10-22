Golf Rangefinder Reviews Revealed Essential Golf Items for Fall Season

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- In the recent article by CBSSports.com, the writer, Kyle Porter reported that the fall season is his favorite season of all time to play golf. He was quoted, “The days are shorter but the rounds are more fun without the summer sun beating down on me. I realize not all parts of the country can participate but the three-week stretch starting on October 1 is, to me, one of the sweet spots on my personal golfing calendar.”



The article also listed the golf equipments and gadgets that golfers need for the Fall season namely, Bushnell Tour V3 Rangefinder, TaylorMade SLDR driver, Cobra Trusty Tour wedges, Melbourne double-zip sweater vest, Ashworth Cardiff SDC shoes and Puma golf ¼ zip popover.



For golf rangefinder reviews on Bushnell Tour V3 and other popular rangefinders, golfers can visit the website GolfRangefinderReviewsHQ.com. This website offers articles and writings about the top and popular golf rangefinders i.e. Bushnell, Callaway and Leupold. With all the tips and guides provided, golfers will be able to pick and select the golf rangefinder that suits their own needs.



In another article by the GolfWeek, it was reported that NCCGA Prez, Harmoni made their first ever hole-in-one with the assistance of a golf rangefinder. This great moment happened on the 13th hole of the Legacy Golf Club designed by Arthur Hills during the first Midwest Regional.



This is how Kevin Harmoni described the incident, “As I sat on the tee, throwing up some blades of grass to get a feel for the wind, I used my Bushnell rangefinder to laser the hole in at 208 yards. I noticed from the blades of grass that it was a little down wind moving slightly left to right at about 5 to 10 mph. The pin was located in the middle left of the green with very little room to the left. I decided to take a 7 iron and play a little cut. The ball started just left of the green and was cutting back dead in line with the pin; I then knew this could be the one. We watched it land about 15 feet short and roll up, up and in.”



This is not the first time that a golfer has achieved the amazing hole-in-one with the assistance of a golf rangefinder and will definitely not the last. The golf rangefinder has proven to be a great gadget on the golf course and its importance has grown daily as more and more golfers are using it.



To obtain more information about Golf Rangefinder Reviews, visit http://GolfRangefinderReviewsHQ.com.



About GolfRangefinderReviewsHQ.com

GolfRangefinderReviewsHQ.com is a new website that intends to provide clear cut information about different golf rangefinders and GPS. This website helps golfers to select the best possible GPS or rangefinder that fulfils their requirements. Guides and charts are also offered for long term use.



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URL: http://GolfRangefinderReviewsHQ.com