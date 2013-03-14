Golf Santa Launches to Provide Equipment, Advice and Information on the Best Courses in Arizona

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Golf is a particularly inclusive sport nowadays. Where once the stuffy country club was open to white men only, it has now thrown open its doors to people from all walks of life and provides a great opportunity for people to dress up and take a nice walk amidst beautiful surroundings while practicing a sport that only requires them to better themselves, equalising individuals skills with the use of a handicap. The equality and etiquette of the game are now its central features, and Golf Santa hopes to help even more people discover and improve at the sport by providing information, helpful tips and equipment to people throughout Arizona.



The site uses high quality imagery, original editorial content and multimedia approaches to provide a wide range of interesting and diverse content designed for those passionate about the sport and those just approaching it for the first time. Every golf course listed on the site has an image gallery, google maps locator, detailed description of the course features and history, and a beauty shot of its most impressive views. New featured courses include the Legend at Arrowhead golf course and the 500 Club golf course.



The site has plans to list information on fairways, as well as every kind of club used in the game and the different balls, as well as a guide to finding an instructor replete with user feedback and testimonials. The site will also include a testimonials section for individuals to list equipment to buy and sell.



A spokesperson for Golf Santa explained, “We want it to feel like Christmas has come every day for golf enthusiasts by giving them everything they could need in one site. We’re just starting out and adding new content every day, so it’s best to check back regularly for new features, news and items as we expand further into the world of amateur and professional golf alike. It’s an exciting time for golf in Arizona and we want to be on the leading edge of these developments.”



About Golf Santa

Golf Santa is a website providing equipment, course information, advice and guidance to golfers in Arizona. It’s website takes the form of a blog with editorial content, with featured video and travel sections, and special features on instructors and online video guidance. It also uses high quality imagery to acquaint users with the different equipment available. For more information, please visit: http://www.golfsanta.com/