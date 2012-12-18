Golf Shop Now Ships Products Worldwide

Schulerberg, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Golf-shop.de is an online retailer of golf accessories in Germany. The company is known for its excellent quality of products at reasonable prices. The retailer offers multi brand products so that a person does not need to visit different websites to compare a product. The company has shipped thousands of products all across Germany and Europe, but now the company has extended its services in form of its shipping. Yes, the company is no more limited to ship its products just in Germany and Europe, but all across the world.



“We have been in the industry since a long time and it gives me immense pleasure to announce that now we have tied up with shipping experts like DHL and FedEx. It has given us the freedom to fulfill the needs of golf lovers from all across the world.”, said a spokesperson from golf-shop.de. The company owns a whole lot of products needed to play a good game of golf, from golf clubs to towels; everything is available at unmatched prices.



The company specializes in taylormade rocketballz, taylormade r11 just to name a few. The company also deals in electro caddy golf, elektro caddy, Motocaddy from the top brands. Finding genuine products online is very difficult, but at golf-shop one can be assured of the fact his ordered product is completely genuine. All one needs to do is, visit their online shop, select a product then pay and receive the delivery at his doorstep. golf-shop.de ensures that a product is delivered unscratched.



About Golf-shop.de

Behind Golf-shop.de, there is a 12-member team including Christoph Knapp, PGA Golf Professional and former Tour player of German golf team who have one thing in common - passion for golf. golf-shop.de tries to serve their customers with the best possible advice and to clear all their queries regarding the game of golf with their service, "know-how" for a golf lifestyle. They analyze swing in their Scope System in Pro Shop, glo-shop.de in Kirchheim-Wendlingen or assist them with their purchase with a club "personal fitting" on the driving range. They answer their customer’s questions, doubts or complaints via fax, email or phone which is always prompt and professional. golf-shop.de is said to be personal, professional and without queuing. To learn more about them, just ring them at; 07024-405202 or visit http://www.golf-shop.de/