Golf-Shop.de Announces Availability of Taylormade RocketBallz Urethane

Schulerberg 1, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Golf-Shop.de, a well-known online store for golf products, announced the availability of Taylormade RocketBallz urethane. The Taylormade RocketBallz urethane golf ball is an inexpensive tour-proven three-piece ball. The online store is offering 10% discount on its collection of Taylormade RocketBallz urethane. Previously priced at € 40,00 this golf ball is now available at an affordable price of € 36,00.



This Taylormade RocketBallz has three layer technology for struggling through ball fight and maximum shot control. It also has LDP (Low-Drag Performance) dimple pattern for increased distance with the driver. It has a soft shell molded urethane for a great feeling and a greenside spin on tour- level. This ball has an ultrafast core that is designed for high ball speed on every face.



The online store offers similar discounts on its collection of Taylormade drivers. Taylormade, one of the largest manufacturers of metal woods, especially with the series Taylormade R11 and Taylormade RocketBallz, has become a leading brand in the golf industry.



The online store also offers a wide range of golf elektro trolley and golf elektro caddy for sale. The company has the most interesting and the latest and cheap deals on Elektro Caddy. The electric caddies of the brand are best quality products with a reasonable price ratio.



A spokesperson states, “Now you have even more choice when buying a golf electric trolley with golf-shop.de. Our testers and even golf-shop.de we have tested the product and the brand and with the package of Motocaddy very satisfied. We will assist you when buying a golf trolley brand Motocaddy.”



About Golf-Shop.de

Golf-Shop.de is a leading online store which deals in prime quality branded golf products. It has a well laid website which is easy to use and shows products with video clips. Opening their accounts, buyers can view their shopping carts, orders, order status, reward points, etc. amongst others. The company ships the ordered goods the same day via UPS. Customers are given a tracking number to see the status of their shipment. It also offers free of cost shipping to any order over 200 Euro.



