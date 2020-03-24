Golf Socks Comprehensive Market Study - Turnaround Updates Revealed

Golf Socks Comprehensive Market Study
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Golf Socks' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Golf socks are typically used to minimize the chances of forming a blister while playing golf. The regular socks may be too thick and prohibit movement that could impact game due to this the golf socks were introduced. These socks help the golfer to stay mobile and comfortable. In addition, some golf socks are designed to combat odors and bacteria.
Some Players from Research Coverage:
- ECCO Sko A/S (Denmark)
- Nike, Inc. (United States)
- Swiftwick (United States)
- Oakley, Inc. (United States)
- Stance (United States)
- Puma SE (Germany)
- Adidas AG (Germany)
- Travis Mathew (United States)
- FootJoy (United States)
- Under Armour, Inc. (United States)
- Gold Toe Brands, Inc. (United States)
- FALKE KGaA (Germany)
- Luxuria Lifestyle International Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Aquila Manufacturing (China)
Market Drivers
- Increasing Interest of People in Golf
- Increasing Number of Golf Tournaments in Public and Privately
Market Trend
- Popularity of Golf in European Countries has Increased the Demand for the Golf Socks
Restraints
- High Cost of Product
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand of Various Floral Designed and Print Golf Socks
- Rising Demand for Golf Socks that Combat Odors and Bacteria
Market Segmentation:
By Type (Stockings, Short Socks), Application (Professional, Amateur), Thickness (Light, Medium), Pattern (Plain, Designed), Fiber (Cotton, Polyester, Nylon), Gender (Men, Women)
Challenges:
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
