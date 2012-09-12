Golf Warehouse Announces its Rocketballz Tour Drivers Discount, Saving Golfers Nearly 50 Percent

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Golfers around the country are jumping at the new opportunity to save nearly 50 percent on Rocketballz Tour Drivers at GolfWarehouse.com. Golf Warehouse provides the widest selection and best prices on everything golf, making them golf’s #1 online superstore.



For years, Golf Warehouse has continued to grow their huge selection of golf related products. As part of GolfWarehouse.com’s mission to provide golfers with the best gear at the best price, they are now offering Rocketballz (RBZ) Tour Driver at the discounted price of $249—a nearly 50-percent discount from the former price of $400.00. “PGA Tour stars like Camilo Vargas, Jason Day and others are hooked on the RBZ Tour Driver,” said a Golf Warehouse representative. “This tremendous price reduction puts it at the top of the list for golfers looking for that edge at a great price.”



With the incorporation of the TaylorMade patented Flight Control Technology (FTC) and lightweight 50-gram shaft, golfers can easily adjust the performance angles (face angle, loft and lie) of the RBZ driver to one of 8 settings via the FCT sleeve. The RBZ features a Graphite shaft and is available in Regular or Stiff as well as left- and right-hand versions. In addition, the driver includes a MWT/FCT wrench for weight/angle adjustment and a head cover.



With roughly 40,000+ items available via their Online Golf Store Catalog, Golf Warehouse provides the best names in Golf clubs and sets at low prices as well as a wide variety of quality cheap golf club sets. Golfers can also find a range of golf bags, accessories, golf balls from the top manufacturers as well as golf and fitness clothing, headwear and rainwear for men and women.



Golf Warehouse also has unparalleled club enhancement and repair services, free Luke Donald Swing Tips and a Trade-in center. Accessories abound ranging from gloves, luggage and sunglasses to umbrellas, tech gadgets wood/iron/putter covers and much more. They also have a number of GPS and range finders, golf carts, practice and training accessories, home and office golf-related accessories, team logo merchandise, golf related multimedia, replacement grips, on-course accessories, and gift ideas.



Golf Warehouse shoppers can search online by categories including Equipment, Shoes, Apparel, Accessories, Custom Clubs and many more. Golfers are encouraged to check out their final clearance and sale items in all categories as well as their wide selection of discount golf clubs. All Golf Warehouse products carry a full manufacturer’s warranty. Shoppers are assured of secure shopping and online checkout with shipping to over 200 international locations via UPS Worldwide Express and UPS Worldwide Expedited shipping services. For more information, please visit http://www.golfwarehouse.com/



About The Golf Warehouse:

Golf Warehouse provides the widest selection and best prices on every type of golf related product and has become golf’s #1 online superstore. This includes roughly 40,000+ items available via their Online Golf Store catalog and more than 230,000 square feet of warehouse space devoted to a huge selection of golf related products. Shoppers enjoy guaranteed price matching, generous money-back guarantees and an assurance that they stand behind everything they sell.