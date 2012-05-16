Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) Investor Alert: Merger Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:GOLF shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Golf Town to acquire Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. at $6.10 per share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:GOLF.



Investors who purchased shares of Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) prior to May 14, 2012 and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:GOLF shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:GOLF investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Monday, May 14, 2012, Golf Town and Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOLF) announced that they have signed a merger agreement, pursuant to which Golf Town will acquire Golfsmith International Holdings for US $6.10 per share in cash.



However, Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) jumped from $4.71 per share on Friday to $6.16 per share on Monday, May 14, 2012, thus slightly above the current offer. In additional at least one analyst has set a price target for NASDAQ:GOLF stock at $7.50 per share.



Furthermore, Golfsmith International Holdings’ financial performance improved over the past recent years. It reported that its Total Revenue increased from $338.03million for a 52weeks period ending on Jan 2, 2010 to $387.27million for the 52weeks period ending on December 31, 2011 and its Net Loss decreased over the respective time frames from $3.54million to $0.09million.



Therefore the investigation for NASDAQ:GOLF investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to Golfsmith International Holdings stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Golfsmith Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



