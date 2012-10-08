GolfZone Expands Its Services by Providing Exclusive Golf Training Aids

Sandringham, Vic -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- GolfZone, a leading discount Golf Clubs and equipment online stores, now sells high quality and exclusive golf training aids like The David Lead better swingsetter, The Explanar, and Swingyde to name a few. All these golf aids are considered to be of the best quality and have also been found extremely helpful (in imparting golfing lessons) to people seeking to acquire effective golfing skills. Also GolfZone is offering these devices for sale at discounted and very attractive prices which gives it a competitive edge over its rivals/competitors.



Apart from selling these golf training aids, GolfZone also sells a wide range of golf clubs of leading manufacturers and suppliers at most competitive and attractive rates, other merchandise include golf equipment and golf products like golf range finder and laser range finder. They offer the best quality golf range finder at discounted prices. GolfZone showcases and sells a wide range of women’s and men's cross golf clothing like rainwear, outerwear etc. The company also operates an online Golf channel known as GolfZone TV, the channel is home to some of the most interactive and informative videos imparting effective golfing lessons and tips. These golfing lessons are tutored by some of the best known and reputed names in golf training industry like Bruce Green, Craig Bishop to name a few.



GolfZone publishes a monthly magazine known as the GolfZone Newsletter; the contents of this magazine include the latest golf news from across the world, training aids and fantastic offers on golf equipments and other associated merchandise. Apart from selling Golf equipment at discounted rates, GolfZone has also been coming up with regular and periodic competitions and offers. The prizes to be won in such competitions (held by the company) include attractive golfing merchandise from among the vast variety of golf products and equipments sold by the company.



Golf Zone is Australia's leading and one of the largest Discount Golf Clubs and equipment online golf store. It is headed by John Lyons, who also happens to be the executive producer of the long running Golf Zone Television. Since, its inception GolfZone has earned a reputation for itself by selling high quality golf merchandise at affordable prices. By providing such high quality services and equipments at discounted prices the company has established itself as one of the best golf clubs online. For further information on Golf Products visit http://www.golfzone.com