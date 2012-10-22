GolfZone Offers Fully Remote, Easy to Drive Golf Buggies in Australia at Discounted Prices

Sandringham, Vic -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- GolfZone offers fully remote golf buggies in Australia at discounted prices. Whether one needs electric or non electric golf Buggy they have the options available. Golf buggies are a great way to move around the golf course. Golf buggies are very convenient for golf enthusiasts who like to play golf but find walking through the courses difficult.



Golf buggies are used to transport players and equipment around the golf course. They are also referred as golf carts. They are typically electric powered and run on a battery. A golf buggy is a great way to get around the course because all a player has to do is strap on the golf bag and enjoy wonderful smooth rides between golf shots. In general, there are two types of golf buggies electric and gas-powered. An electric golf buggy is powered by an electric motor. Lead-acid batteries are used and can be recharged by simply plugging them into a standard electrical outlet. Because of their lack of noise and low cost, electric golf buggies are a popular choice, especially for lighter use. On the other hand, gas-powered golf buggies are the cart of choice for heavier use. Gas-powered resemble small cars and run on gasoline. Gas-powered are usually not as quiet as their electric counterpart and contribute to pollution.



Having the best golf equipment helps eliminate weaknesses of the player and strengthens the ability to play the game. If a player has the wrong equipment, then it will result into more of a struggle to succeed in the game. Before buying one can also research for the cheap golf club sets over the internet. Golf Zone offers all kind of Golf clubs, Golf sets, golf equipments, golf balls, golf clothes and golf buggies to suit playing style of every kind of player. A golf bag full of clubs gives the impression of many choices and that is correct. A favorite golf club will generally be found in a bag, in addition to a set of irons, driver, putter, sand wedge and a couple of fairway woods.



GolfZone is Australia's leading Discount online retailer of Golf clubs, golf balls & Equipment headed by John Lyons, executive producer the long running GolfZone Television programme.