GolfZone Offers the Most Stylish Golf Clubs in Australia

Sandringham, Vic -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- GolfZone, a leading online supplier of golf equipment in Australia, offers Golf lovers in Australia the finest and the most cutting edged golf clubs available in market. Their golf clubs inventory includes Callaway Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Clubs, Ping Golf Clubs & Taylor Made Golf Clubs. GolfZone has earned the reputation as the premier online retailer of golf clubs in Australia. Whether it’s time for a new driver, putter or wedge, they have the right product at the right price for every customer.



The latest addition to their golf clubs inventory is the Adams Idea A7OS Senior 13pc Set. The new Idea a7OS Senior Integrated Set takes easy to hit to new a new level with an entire set of integrated woods, award winning hybrids & irons, wedges, putter and a bag. Buyers get an entire set of their award winning and easy–to–hit Idea a7OS Hybrid Irons. Buyers also get a 460cc Driver, designed with their patent pending aerodynamic technology. The owner of GolfZone was quoted saying that the aim of GolfZone is to provide Aussie golfers with the best golf equipment with the best possible prices and great service.



Apart from being the primary supplier of golf clubs, GolfZone also deals in the sales of other golf equipment such as golf balls, golf bags, golf clothing, golf training aids and golf equipment, featuring great brands as Callaway Golf, Titleist Golf, Ping Golf TaylorMade and other leading golf brands. As the premier source for golf gear and golf clubs wholesale at affordable prices in the industry, Golfzone offers an Authenticity Guarantee and a Satisfaction Guarantee. The Taylor made Burner Rescue features Dual Crown Technology that weighs less than a typical crown. The fast-looking triangular shaped head of these golf clubs permits an even lower CG placement, making it even easier to get a solid launch.



About GolfZone

GolfZone is Australia’s leading Discount Golf equipment in Australia - Online Golf Store, headed by John Lyons, executive producer the long running GolfZone Television programme. GolfZone's aim is to supply Aussie golfers with the best possible prices, with great service. Their easy and convenient website lets user to scroll through their wide range of golf products and services. To learn more visit http://www.golfzone.com.au/