Gomez Law Firm Provides Workplace Lawyer in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Injuries and accidents occur to everyone daily. However, some accidents are severe and can be devastating for the injured. It is notable that many a time accidents occurs due to the carelessness or offence of others. Most of the accidents that injure a person despite his/her carefulness are classified as personal injury. People who suffer from the aftermath of any such accident can consult Gomez Law Firm for advice to follow when searching for a lawyer in Houston. It is professional law agency headed by Jorge Gomez. It deals with legal cases from anywhere in Texas.



The awareness about personal injury is important for people to realize the significance of a Houston personal injury attorney. Many people are curbed by the several legal clauses posed by the opposing lawyer on behalf of their clients. Besides, many people believe that the legal statement and clauses presented to them by their employers are complete. However, employers and insurance companies tend to hide certain legal provision to escape paying minimum or no compensation. That is why consultation with a Houston personal injury lawyer is very crucial before any step is taken in such cases. People also need to be aware of basic legal terms and process to know when they can sue who for monetary compensation against a loss that was not their fault.



Accidents that occur to someone due to carelessness or fault of others are classified as personal injury accidents. Such accidents can be major, such as truck accident, or minor. Injuries caused due to defective products and those causes at workplace despite the carefulness of the injured are categorized as personal injuries too. A workplace lawyer in Houston is the best person to say whether the injured has a legal case against the employer or contractor. Due to its vast range of expertise in personal injury, Gomez Law Firm is an appropriate choice for consultation of accidents that occur in Texas. The firm specializes in construction accidents, defective products, motorcycle accidents, offshore accidents, personal injury, slip & fall accidents, truck accidents, workplace injuries and wrongful death.



Jorge Gomez has himself practiced as a personal injury attorney in Houston years. There are many lawyers in the state but the distinction of Gomez Law Firm is the experience of the Gomez and his understanding of the complexity of laws pertaining to it. His recognition as a Texas Super Lawyer and appearance in Houston Chronicle is evidence of his expertise and the efficiency of his firm.



About Gomez Law Firm

Gomez Law Firm is based in Houston and specializes in personal injury cases throughout Texas. It was founded and is headed by Jorge Gomez, who is an experienced and specialist personal injury attorney in Houston. He has been recognized as Texas Super Lawyer multiple times and has even featured in Houston Chronicle.



For Media Contact:

Company: Gomez Law Firm

Address: 9894 Bissonnet Suite 905

City, State, Country: Houston, Texas 77036, USA

Phone: (713) 868-5528

Fax:(713) 868-4159

Website: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_wiHrVKmnI