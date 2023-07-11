Good Ancestors and Messengers of Hope

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2023 -- Are you ready to be the guardian of tomorrow and leave a legacy of greatness? Step into the footsteps of a good ancestor, a visionary soul paving the way for generations yet to come. Hosts Lorenzo Rosenzweig and Ximena Yáñez are joined by Sven Lindblad, who points out how our actions can transform into a legacy that ripples through time, leaving a trail of inspiration and a blueprint for a brighter future. You have the power to become the light to heal the world… just let your story become a message of hope.



"By venturing into the world's most extraordinary places, we not only discover the beauty and diversity of our planet but also our responsibility to protect and preserve it for future generations." – Sven Lindblad



About Sven Lindblad

Sven Lindblad, a pioneer in the realm of expedition travel and conservation, stands as an embodiment of adventure and environmental stewardship. With a visionary spirit, he has defied the norms, crafting a legacy that merges thrilling exploration with a profound commitment to the planet. Through Lindblad Expeditions, he has unlocked the world's hidden treasures, inviting intrepid souls to witness nature's wonders firsthand while fostering a deep connection to the Earth. With unwavering dedication, Sven has pioneered sustainable tourism, championing initiatives that safeguard fragile ecosystems and uplift local communities. His unwavering passion, combined with his unyielding determination, has propelled a generation of travelers to become guardians of the planet, embracing their roles as stewards of a fragile and awe-inspiring world. Sven's indelible mark on the expedition travel industry continues to inspire and ignite a spirit of exploration and conservation in every adventurer's heart.



Visit Sven at www.expeditions.com



About Lorenzo Rosenzweig

Lorenzo, an esteemed environmentalist and conservation advocate, shines as a beacon of change in the field of sustainability. With a profound understanding of the complex web connecting humanity and the environment, Lorenzo has dedicated his life to fostering innovative solutions and driving meaningful impact. He has headed transformative conservation initiatives, working tirelessly to protect precious ecosystems and biodiversity. Lorenzo's unwavering commitment to environmental justice and sustainable development has paved the way for collaboration and positive change, inspiring individuals and organizations to unite in the shared responsibility of preserving our planet for future generations. His visionary leadership and dedication serve as an inspiration for all those who seek to create a harmonious and thriving world.



About Ximena Yáñez

Ximena believes in a world that offers opportunities to all its inhabitants and considers our most generous action to deliver a healthy, bountiful planet to future generations. For more than 20 years, she held the position of CFO for an environmental fund that channels its efforts toward preserving Mexico's beautiful natural resources. Suffering from long-term and chronic illnesses--and being able to overcome them through nutrition and lifestyle---led Ximena to explore alternatives for personal and professional transformation. She is a Level I and II Biomagnetism and Reiki practitioner, an RYS 200 yoga instructor, and a Certified International Health Coach. Ximena is the author of the best-seller "Healthy Planet, Healthy You" which delves deep into the detrimental impacts of our current dietary habits on both our health and the planet, and reveals the undeniable link between our food choices and the environmental crisis. From greenhouse gas emissions to diseases linked to diet and lifestyle, the book uncovers the hidden costs of our daily meals and unveils the immense power of sustainable and conscious eating in leaving a healthier and more sustainable world for future generations.



About Healthy Planet Healthy You

Wednesdays at 8 am PST on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel

We care about our health, our children's future, and the planet's prosperity, so we abide by intentional living and self-responsibility. On the edge of intellectual, poetic, and spiritual perspectives, "Healthy Planet Healthy You" offers nature-based solutions for our own survival as a species. Through inspirational stories, your hosts, Ximena and Lorenzo, will point you in the direction of making better everyday choices for your health, the planet, and future generations.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4133/healthy-planet-healthy-you



